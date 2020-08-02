Five Sweet Dishes That You Can Relish This Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It is celebrated across the country, especially north India, with much fanfare. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 3.

Unlike every year, this time celebrations are expected to remain subdued because of the COVID-19 situation. Generally, family gatherings take place on this occasion and siblings and cousins enjoy having fun with each other.

However, this year, people are advised to refrain from gathering in large numbers to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus and also contain the spread of the deadly virus.

As festivities in India are incomplete without good food, this Raksha Bandhan, people can prepare delicious sweet dishes at home to avoid crowded marketplaces.

Here are the five sweet dishes that you can try at home on Raksha Bandhan 2020.

Ice Cream

It is one of the sweet dishes that can be prepared without much effort. Ice cream can be made in different flavours and it is best suited for festivals falling in summers. This frozen dessert can be eaten anytime after lunch or dinner.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun has always been an essential part of festivities. The best part about this sweet, it tastes yummy when served hot or cold. In winters, people usually like it hot, but in summers it can be consumed both ways. The filling of almonds and pistachios takes its taste to another level.

Chocolate crunch cake

Also known as chocolate biscuit cake, it can be made without having to worry about baking. It also does not take too long like traditional cake to prepare. During the coronavirus lockdown, when shops were shut, people used it as an alternative to celebrate birthdays at home.

Kheer

Kheer is also one of the dishes that can be cooked easily. There are no fixed ingredients to prepare it, except milk and rice. This can be served with or without kesar (saffron) or even with a limited amount of dry fruits. This dish has the potential to set the mood right on any festival.

Fruit custard

There are many ways to prepare fruit custard. Traditionally, it was made using milk, eggs and cream. However, nowadays, it can be made with custard powder which is easily available in the market. The powder comes in various flavours like vanilla, apple, banana and mango. Its taste improves when served cold