Five Things You Must Avoid If You Have Thin Hair

Some people have thin hair from birth, while some face the issue due to pollution, hormonal changes, lifestyle and bad eating habits. The use of excessive chemical-based products and heat on hair also hamper the texture. All these things make hair lifeless and thin. You can use homemade products on hair and also apply hair masks made with natural ingredients.

Let’s take a look at five things that you should avoid when you have thin hair:

Some people use heat in their hair every day for styling. However, this also spoils the hair. If your hair is already very thin, stop using heat. Too much blow dry, quick straightening should also be avoided. This will make your hair look thinner.

If your hair is thin, avoid using excessive gel-based sprays. The more you use oil or gel-based spray in your hair, the more your hair will stick to each other. This will not show volume in the hair, and it will look thin. You can use texturising sprays instead.

If your hair is thin and you use too much oil, it will make the hair look even more sticky and thin. In order to make hair dense, some people apply oil quickly. Now, if the oil is not removed well, dandruff can occur on your scalp, which can also cause hair loss.

You can apply oil in small quantities. Apply oil only once a week, that too after applying, shampoo the hair well. Remove this from the mind applying more oil makes the hair dense.

Some people start consuming many types of pills to make hair dense or keep them strong from the roots, but it is not right to depend more on them to maintain hair health. Hair growth pills will not make your hair thick immediately, but they can also have many side effects. When the hair is constantly falling and thinning, consult an expert.

Avoid using chemical hair care products. If you are using a chemical hair mask, serum, etc., it will never improve the condition of the hair. The more chemical-rich things you apply to the hair, the more damage it will have, so avoid using hair care products available on the market. Use chemical-free hair care products, shampoo, hair gel, hair masks, etc.

If you want to protect your hair from damage, use mild shampoo and conditioner, which clean the scalp well. Also, do not use conditioners daily. Apply a hair mask prepared from natural things in the hair. Hair mask made of banana and curd conditions the hair in a natural way.

