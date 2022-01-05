Five things you must never hide from your gynaecologist

Maintaining sexual health is as important as looking after your physical or mental health. For the well-being of your sexual and reproductive health, and any issues pertaining to that area, visiting a gynaecologist is necessary. When discussing your health concerns with a gynaecologist, it is imperative that you are honest and open about your issues. One has to not be embarrassed or apprehensive about their reproductive and sexual experiences when speaking to gynaecologist.

Here are five things you should always share with your gynaecologist:

Painful periods

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, if you have been facing unusually painful pain during periods, you must inform your gynaecologist. It is normal to experience cramps, breast soreness, and headaches during menstruation. However, it is not normal when your periods are extremely painful or have been getting worse over time. This could be a symptom of endometriosis or uterine fibroids. Shari Lawson, MD, a gynecologist by profession tells Johns Hopkins Medicine, “It’s important to speak with your doctor about this, as there are many solutions that can make these conditions more manageable. You don’t need to suffer in silence.”

Discomfort during coitus

Tell your gynecologist about your experience during sexual intercourse if they have been uncomfortable and painful. Some individuals suffer vaginal dryness causing them to experience discomfort. This could be due to low estrogen levels in the body, says Johns Hopkins Medicine. Lawson says, “It’s important to talk to your doctor if you’re having pain with intercourse in any position you try, lubricants do not help with vaginal dryness or you have bleeding after intercourse.”

Vaginal odor

If you have observed an unusual smell coming from your vagina which was not there before, you must visit the gynecologist. It can be an uncomfortable topic to broach but a gynecologist is trained to address such matters. A foul or fishy smell from your vagina could be a matter of concern and one must consult their gynecologist.

Bumps and growth near Vulva

If you have been noticing some bumps, or growth of some lesion in your vulva, you must consult a gynecologist. This could be a symptom of sexually transmitted disease (STD) like herpes, or warts, mentions Lawson. Hence it is imperative that you are honest about your sexual history with your gynecologist.

Urinary or Fecal Leakage

Women and people with vaginas who have been experiencing urinary or fecal incontinence should miss an appointment with their gynecologist. Such experiences can be very stressful and take a toll on your quality of life. These symptoms are quite normal after childbirth, especially if a large baby or a vaginal delivery requires forceps or a vacuum. According to Lawson, “Depending on the nature of the incontinence, there may be medical or surgical management options available. By talking with your gynecologist, she or he can determine the proper treatment protocols and refer you to a pelvic floor disorder specialist if necessary.”

