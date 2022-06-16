Five Tips That Will Make Your Travel Skincare More Effective

While it is extremely important to keep our skin hydrated, most of us usually forget to pay attention to it while travelling. Dermatologist Shari Marchbein tells Cosmopolitan, “Any change to your typical humidity, air quality, temperature, or sun exposure levels can lead to things like dryness, redness, and acne.” Meanwhile, an in-flight cabin crew member who has been flying for 13 years told the beauty site Byrdie that dehydration of the skin is one of the major concerns while flying.

So how do you keep your skin at its best while travelling? Worry not! We have curated a list of tips that might help you:

SPF

Do not forget to pack your sunscreen whenever you travel. Dermatologist Marchbein tells Cosmopolitan, that dry cabin air sucks the moisture out of your skin which causes premature ageing or even cancer. It is recommended that you use a cleanser, apply your moisturiser, and finish the skincare routine with a sunscreen with SPF 50 or more. Hydrate yourself

While a topical application of moisturiser is recommended, it is also necessary that you consume enough water while travelling. Drinking water will help you deplaning with happy skin. Sheet Masks

Loaded with moisturising serum, sheet masks will be your best friend during flight or even after it. Lip Balm

It is not just your skin that needs moisture, but your lips as well. Speaking to Byrdie, a flight crew member for Monarch said that she uses lip balm which she can’t live without. “My lips get so dry on the plane, but that lip balm is amazing,” she said. Vaseline

This basic and multi-purpose cosmetic item will be your saviour in many situations. The petrolatum jelly will moisturise, and even work as a highlighter for your skin if applied on the cheekbones and the tip of the nose.

