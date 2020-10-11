Five Tracks From Cardi B That You Should Listen To on Her 28th Birthday

American hip-hop artist and Grammy award winner Cardi B turns 28 on October 11. The singer is known for her rap songs with some of the sickest beats out there.

Her 2020 song WAP has been ruling the billboard hot 100 chart and is currently at number three spot after BTS’s Dynamite and Travis Scott’s Franchise. Cardi B also happens to be one of the few celebrities who have spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. She has also attacked President Donald Trump’s administration and is an open supporter of the democratic party.

Recently, she was the subject of online harassment by Trump supporters and went on Instagram Live where she said that the trolls have been making fun of her. She further said that she tries her best to ignore them. One of the Trump supporters even posted her address and encouraged people to dox her and put her house on fire.

However, Cardi B being the boss woman that she continues to fight trolls and entertain her fans with her blockbuster songs. Here are some of her hits:

WAP

Cardi B lit the internet on fire with this song which came out in August. The Billboard hot 100 songs also featured rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The music video has received over 242 million views on YouTube and has become a Cardi B playlist essential.

Me Gusta

As fans were busy streaming WAP, Cardi B released her next collaboration with Anitta and Myky Towers in Me Gusta. The artist rapped in English and Spanish for this song reminding us of her previous hit I Like It from 2018.

I Like It

Cardi B channels her inner Latina in this song which features J Balvin and Bad Bunny. The song from her debut album Invasion of Privacy also made it to Billboard hot 100 in 2018.

Bet You Wanna

After releasing her 2020 hit song WAP, Cardi B announced her collaboration with South Korean girl group Blackpink. Bet You Wanna is the first collaboration of Cardi B with the international artists and was released earlier this month as part of Blackpink’s latest album.

One of a kind ,you can’t replace me ..... “ Bet you wanna” — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 4, 2020

Money

The song remained on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 31 weeks in 2018. It is one of her solo songs which went on to achieve the feat. The song is Cardi’s honest admission of her love for money as the title might suggest.