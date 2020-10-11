Five Tracks From Cardi B That You Should Listen To on Her 28th Birthday
On Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B's birthday, let us take a look at some of her biggest hits including 'WAP' and 'Bet You Wanna' which have dominated the musical charts.
On Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B's birthday, let us take a look at some of her biggest hits including 'WAP' and 'Bet You Wanna' which have dominated the musical charts.
American hip-hop artist and Grammy award winner Cardi B turns 28 on October 11. The singer is known for her rap songs with some of the sickest beats out there.
Her 2020 song WAP has been ruling the billboard hot 100 chart and is currently at number three spot after BTS’s Dynamite and Travis Scott’s Franchise. Cardi B also happens to be one of the few celebrities who have spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. She has also attacked President Donald Trump’s administration and is an open supporter of the democratic party.
Recently, she was the subject of online harassment by Trump supporters and went on Instagram Live where she said that the trolls have been making fun of her. She further said that she tries her best to ignore them. One of the Trump supporters even posted her address and encouraged people to dox her and put her house on fire.
However, Cardi B being the boss woman that she continues to fight trolls and entertain her fans with her blockbuster songs. Here are some of her hits:
WAP
Cardi B lit the internet on fire with this song which came out in August. The Billboard hot 100 songs also featured rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The music video has received over 242 million views on YouTube and has become a Cardi B playlist essential.
Me Gusta
As fans were busy streaming WAP, Cardi B released her next collaboration with Anitta and Myky Towers in Me Gusta. The artist rapped in English and Spanish for this song reminding us of her previous hit I Like It from 2018.
I Like It
Cardi B channels her inner Latina in this song which features J Balvin and Bad Bunny. The song from her debut album Invasion of Privacy also made it to Billboard hot 100 in 2018.
Bet You Wanna
After releasing her 2020 hit song WAP, Cardi B announced her collaboration with South Korean girl group Blackpink. Bet You Wanna is the first collaboration of Cardi B with the international artists and was released earlier this month as part of Blackpink’s latest album.
One of a kind ,you can’t replace me ..... “ Bet you wanna”— iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 4, 2020
Money
The song remained on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 31 weeks in 2018. It is one of her solo songs which went on to achieve the feat. The song is Cardi’s honest admission of her love for money as the title might suggest.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Get New OxygenOS 11 With Android 11: Here Is The Complete Changelog
- iPhone 11 to be Available for Less Than Rs 50,000 at Amazon Great Indian Festival
- IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Crosses Yet Another Milestone in RCB's Match Against CSK
- Dhoni's 5-Year-Old Daughter Ziva is Getting Rape Threats after CSK Lost IPL Match to KKR
- OnePlus Nord Budget Variants May Launch on October 26: Report