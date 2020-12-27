Five Types of Drinks Made with Amla that will Strengthen Immunity

Amla or gooseberry has been touted as a superfood for its myriad health benefits. Being immensely rich in vitamin C, A, anti-oxidant, calcium, phosphorous, iron, carotene, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin- amla serves as a classic medicine that could cure several ailments.

And with the pandemic hovering around, why wait to fall sick and then look for ways to treat it? Isn’t prevention better than cure.

This winter get benefitted from the goodness of amla and build a strong immune system to bid-adieu to falling sick every now and then. After all, boosting is no more an option but a must.

We present to you five amazing amla drinks that will improve your immunity manifold:

1. Take 5 to 6 amla with 1 sliced ginger and 4 to 5 coriander leaves. You can include mint leaves as well instead of coriander. Blend them together and by adding some black salt or roasted jeera to it, enjoy the drink to your heart’s content. This drink has antibacterial and antipyretic effects that keep the blood pressure and cholesterol in control and is great to keep cough, headache at bay.

2. Drink amla juice with aloe vera extract: Mix equal quantities of amla and aloe vera, extract the juice and consume the drink to boost immunity. It serves as a superb detoxifying drink.

3. Amla sherbat: You can also have amla sherbat, prepared with honey, a pinch of salt, crushed pepper in water. This drink is great for digestion, improves eyesight, purifies blood, strengthens liver, heart, bones and benefits those suffering from piles and constipation.

4. Drink made of bottle gourd, amla and honey: By drinking only half a cup of this drink will strengthen immunity and needless to say, it improves heart health, great for skin and hair. Keeps you hydrated and aids in weight loss too.

5. Amla juice, bitter gourd, Indian blackberry drink: Include the three nutritious foods in your drink and get amazed with the multiple health benefits. Having this drink not only boosts immunity but also great for those suffering from diabetes.

6. Amla and turmeric juice: With an inch long turmeric stick, grind the amla and consume it with a little bit of honey. This will improve the immune system and fetch you multiple therapeutic benefits.

Now, that you have all the recipes, without further delay go ahead and prepare these amla drinks to boost immunity and enjoy a healthy lifestyle.