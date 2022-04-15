Five Yoga Poses That Might Help You Lose Belly Fat

Many people deal with stubborn belly fat. It puts us at severe health risks such as heart diseases, diabetes, obesity and hypertension, among others. Moreover, it makes us feel sluggish all day long.

So, an effective solution to this belly fat problem is, as we all know, yoga. It has several health advantages. Apart from increasing strength and flexibility, yoga also helps burn belly fat. However, it doesn’t give you an instant result, but it benefits your health in the long run.

Dealing with belly fat problems? Here are five yoga poses that will help you reduce those extra kilos:

Kapalbhati- Sit in a comfortable pose and straighten your back. Keep your palms on your knees facing up. Inhale naturally and focus on exhaling with a quick, rhythmic and forceful breath.

Padahastasana - Stand straight in the Tadasana pose, with your hands on either side of the body while your feet rest together, with the heels touching each other. Breathe deeply and lift your hand upwards. While exhaling, bend towards the floor without bending your knees.

Dhanurasana - Here, your body imitates the shape of a bow. While laying down on your front, take a deep breath. Now, lift both your upper and lower body from the two ends as you balance yourself on your abdomen. Now, use the legs as a grip to stretch your hands as you create the balance.

Pavanamuktasana - Lie down and keep your face upwards. Put your arms beside your body and stretch out your feet while your heel touches each other. Bend your knees and take a breath. Now, gradually bring the bent knees towards your chest, with the thighs applying pressure on the abdomen. Now, hold the position for 60 to 90 seconds.

Bhujangasana - Lie on your front and rest your arms. While lifting your shoulders, keep the waist up. Stay in this posture for nearly 30 seconds.

