Flaunt Your Chic Jewellery Pieces This Festive Season

Opt for traditional kadas, colourful gemstone-studded bangles and more while getting into the festive mood.Pradnya Mhaske, AGM, Merchandising and Design, CaratLane, suggests how:The one piece of jewellery you must own this festive season are jhumkas. You can accessorise these with Indo-western skirts or the classy traditional outfits. Whether you are looking for a casual festive look for the office party or you feel like going all out for the extravagant Diwali bash, the versatile jhumkas will surely have your back.While they enhance any look, they'll help you put your trendy foot forward at a card party, where you can pair them with chic evening wear.There are a lot of options to choose from - traditional kadas, diamond bangles or colourful gemstone-studded bangles. You can go for 3D openable bangles too. While you can style heavily with kadas or diamond bangles for pooja, you can also experiment with several modern designs and gemstone-studded bangles for a family get together.Nelson Jaffery, Head of design Birla Cellulose, also shared: "This festive season, the trend of fusion wear is catching up amongst the fashion followers, so an easy to carry pant style sari look can be created with fabrics like viscose and modal."An elegant yet light-weight sharara can be designed using modal and modal blended fabrics.