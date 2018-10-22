English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flaunt Your Chic Jewellery Pieces This Festive Season
This festive season look like a stunner with few of these statement jewellery pieces.
Image: @Tanishqjewellery/instagram
Loading...
Opt for traditional kadas, colourful gemstone-studded bangles and more while getting into the festive mood.
Pradnya Mhaske, AGM, Merchandising and Design, CaratLane, suggests how:
Jhumkas
The one piece of jewellery you must own this festive season are jhumkas. You can accessorise these with Indo-western skirts or the classy traditional outfits. Whether you are looking for a casual festive look for the office party or you feel like going all out for the extravagant Diwali bash, the versatile jhumkas will surely have your back.
Chandbalis
While they enhance any look, they'll help you put your trendy foot forward at a card party, where you can pair them with chic evening wear.
Bangles
There are a lot of options to choose from - traditional kadas, diamond bangles or colourful gemstone-studded bangles. You can go for 3D openable bangles too. While you can style heavily with kadas or diamond bangles for pooja, you can also experiment with several modern designs and gemstone-studded bangles for a family get together.
Nelson Jaffery, Head of design Birla Cellulose, also shared: "This festive season, the trend of fusion wear is catching up amongst the fashion followers, so an easy to carry pant style sari look can be created with fabrics like viscose and modal.
"An elegant yet light-weight sharara can be designed using modal and modal blended fabrics.
Pradnya Mhaske, AGM, Merchandising and Design, CaratLane, suggests how:
Jhumkas
The one piece of jewellery you must own this festive season are jhumkas. You can accessorise these with Indo-western skirts or the classy traditional outfits. Whether you are looking for a casual festive look for the office party or you feel like going all out for the extravagant Diwali bash, the versatile jhumkas will surely have your back.
Chandbalis
While they enhance any look, they'll help you put your trendy foot forward at a card party, where you can pair them with chic evening wear.
Bangles
There are a lot of options to choose from - traditional kadas, diamond bangles or colourful gemstone-studded bangles. You can go for 3D openable bangles too. While you can style heavily with kadas or diamond bangles for pooja, you can also experiment with several modern designs and gemstone-studded bangles for a family get together.
Nelson Jaffery, Head of design Birla Cellulose, also shared: "This festive season, the trend of fusion wear is catching up amongst the fashion followers, so an easy to carry pant style sari look can be created with fabrics like viscose and modal.
"An elegant yet light-weight sharara can be designed using modal and modal blended fabrics.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4 Spoiler Leaks As Michael Douglas Confirms This Major Fan Theory About Infinity War Sequel
- Avengers 4: Are Iron Man and Thanos Cursed by the Mind Stone? See Details
- Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho Emerges As Big Favourite, Arjun's Namaste England Tanks
- Diesel Price Crosses Petrol in India for The 1st Time – Which Car to Buy – Diesel or Petrol?
- Documentary Suggests 26 Spot Fixes in Matches Across 2011-12 Involving England, Australia & Pakistan
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...