Flaxseeds For Hair Growth: Here Are a Few Easy Ways to Keep Your Hair Healthy

For centuries, flaxseed has been used for nutrition and complementary health practices. Flaxseed has become a new superfood among health enthusiasts and is considered equally beneficial for your hair treatment. Flaxseed can be used in many forms on hair, including oil, gel or hair mask.

For the unversed, consuming ground flaxseed on an empty stomach regularly will make your hair stronger, resulting in better growth and overall manageability. Even though the research on flaxseed is limited, there’s no doubt that the ingredient offers numerous potential health benefits.

One can reap the benefits of flaxseed in multiple ways. To use flaxseed directly in your hair, you don’t just simply put whole or crushed seeds. Here are some ways you can try for healthy hair:

To use flaxseed as oil, you can find flaxseed oil in grocery stores and speciality wellness stores. Flaxseed oil can be easily used in salad, dressings, dips, and sauces.

To reap its benefits as a hair mask, take a small amount of the oil and apply it directly to your scalp. Don’t forget to apply it on the ends. Message gently for 5-10 minutes and leave it on for about 15 minutes. Wash off your hair with shampoo and conditioner as normal.

You can also make a gel with flaxseed. To make flaxseed gel, soak one TBSP flaxseeds in water for 7-8 hours and then boil them on high flame and let it cool down. When it cools down, filter it with a cloth and keep it in a glass container. You can use the gel for a week.

Take three to four TBSP of flaxseed gel and mix with one white egg. After mixing, apply the mixture well and cover your whole scalp. Then let it stay for half an hour and rinse off your hair with a mild shampoo.

Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.

