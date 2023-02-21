Flesh-Eating Parasites Feed On a Man’s Eye After He Sleeps with Contact Lenses On

Mike Krumholz, a 21-year-old resident of Florida in the United States, experienced vision loss in one of his eyes after accidentally falling asleep with his contact lenses still in. Upon awakening, he initially believed he was suffering from severe allergies or possibly conjunctivitis. However, after seeking medical attention and undergoing an initial misdiagnosis of HSV1 in his eye, he ultimately visited a total of five different ophthalmologists and two cornea specialists before receiving a correct diagnosis of acanthamoeba keratitis, a highly uncommon parasitic infection of the eye. Mike has shared his story on a gofundme.com page.

“I have had 2 surgeries so far, called PDT relocation of the conjunctival flap and a corneal transplant,” he says.

“Not only can I not work, but I also cannot go outside. I’m just trying to get through this difficult time. But the most important thing to me is to spread awareness to other contact lens wearers so that nobody has to go through this horrible experience that I currently am,” he adds.

His parting comments included urging everyone who wears contact lenses to not sleep, swim, or shower with them on.

Dr Nirati Srivastava, Consultant, Ophthalmology, Regency Hospital, Kanpur believes that people misuse wearing contact lenses all night which is detrimental for vision. “Any contact lens worn while sleeping reduces the quantity of oxygen that can reach the eye and raises the risk of infection. Your contact lens prevents your eye from receiving the oxygen and moisture needed to fend off a bacterial or microbial invasion while asleep,” explains Dr Srivastava.

She added contact lenses hygiene includes routinely and thoroughly cleaning them and wearing them for long periods can result in eye infections “Also, you run the danger of scratching your eyes if debris builds up on your contact lenses.”

Dr Deepti Mehta, Ophthalmologist, CARE Hospitals, Hi-Tec City, Hyderabad shares some tips you must follow if you wear contact lenses:

*It is important to disinfect your lenses every day before and after use.

*Throw the leftover solution in your lens case every time you are placing lenses back in place.

*Discontinue wearing lenses as soon as you feel any irritation or pain or watering of the eyes

*Always carry a contact lens case and spare glasses every time you are going out with your lenses on as emergency situations don’t always knock at your door and come.

*Use an artificial tear drop preservative-free for good ocular health.

*Immediately contact a doctor in case of the slightest pain or discomfort in the eyes

