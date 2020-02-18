Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Flirting Day 2020: Here are Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and All You Need to Know About it

Below are some healthy flirt messages that you can share with your loved ones.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 18, 2020, 9:33 AM IST
Flirting Day 2020: Here are Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and All You Need to Know About it
(Representative Image, Reuters)

After a week-long celebration of love that culminates with Valentine’s Day on February 14, singles and couples start celebrating anti-valentine week from February 15 to February 21.

Youngsters celebrate February 18 as Flirting Day. The casual coyness and compliments directed towards one’s partner or someone one is interested in is called flirting.

A study conducted by the Washington State University found that casual flirting at the workplace can be beneficial and is a positively experienced social sexual behavior.

However, one has to make sure they do not make someone feel uncomfortable with flirting and should always seek consent.

Here are some quotes and messages that you can use to add a little spice on this day:

-- I need you 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, you are my incentive, I live for you.

-- Your eyes are as beautiful as the ocean and I will not mind drowning in them for life…..Happy Flirting Day Love!

-- You must be an enchantress… cause every time I am with you the whole world disappears.

-- Do you have a map? Because I just keep getting lost in your eyes again and again.

-- Do I know you? ‘Cause you look a lot like my next girlfriend/boyfriend.

-- They say Disneyland is the happiest place on earth. Well apparently, no one has ever been standing next to you.

-- Are you sure you’re not tired? You’ve been running through my mind all day.

-- Do you believe in love at first sight or should I pass by again?

-- I’m no mathematician, but I’m pretty good with numbers. Tell you what, give me yours and watch what I can do with it.

-- Hello. Cupid called. He wants to tell you that he needs my heart back.

