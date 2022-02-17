Flirting Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

FLIRTING DAY 2022: ANTI-VALENTINE’S WEEK 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Valentine’s Week has come to an end and we have witnessed a lot of love and romance this year like always. The week of the lovers which is celebrated with great enthusiasm is a seven day-long affair starting with Rose Day on February 7 and ending with Valentine’s Day on February 14. However, the week leaves the singles with broken hearts. They see an overdose of love around them which makes them feel their loneliness even more.

To make the spell of Valentine’s week vanish, people celebrate Anti-Valentine’s week starting a day after Valentine’s Day.

The week begins on February 15 with Slap Day and ends on February 21 with Breakup Day. The week witnesses Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirting Day, Confession Day and Missing Day in between. While all other days take revenge on the lovers, one day in the list gives a chance to the singles to show off their flirting skills and impress the person they like. Flirting day is celebrated on February 18 and if you like someone, you can impress them with your best pick up line.

As you brush up your flirting skills, we bring you some heartfelt quotes, wishes and pick up lines that you can send to the person you want to flirt with.

1. When I want to smile, I know exactly what to do. I just close my eyes and think of you.

2. Flirting is like the game of chess, one wrong move and you can end up getting married. Flirt smartly. Wish you a Happy Flirting Day.

3. You are the reason my heart beats so fast. You are the reason I go weak on my knees when you are around.

4. If you were a vegetable, you’d be a ‘cute-cumber.’

5. Do you happen to have a Band-Aid? ‘Cause I scraped my knees falling for you.

6. You know what you would look really beautiful in? My arms.

7. I would never play hide and seek with you because someone like you is impossible to find.

8. Are you a magician? It’s the strangest thing, but every time I look at you, everyone else disappears.

9. If someone starts to blush when you are flirting, know that you have hit the right chords.

10. I’m not flirting. I’m just being extra nice to someone who is extra attractive.

