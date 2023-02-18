Flirting Day 2023: Do's and Don'ts to Master the Art of Flirting

FLIRTING DAY 2023: Valentine’s week has passed. For everyone tired of the mushy, love-is-in-the-air vibe, the anti-Valentine’s week is a welcome observance. Flirting Day is one of the most exciting days of this week. Falling on February 18, Flirting Day will offer a great excuse to chat up your crush or send fun and casual romantic gestures someone’s way.

If you want to put your best foot forward and spark a flirty interaction with someone you fancy, we’ve got you covered. Here are some basic do’s and don’ts you should always adhere to.

Flirting Day 2023: Do’s:

Confidence is key

There is something inherently attractive about confidence. Someone who is comfortable being themselves makes other people feel at ease, too. The person you are flirting with would feel a lot more comfortable responding to your advances if you are confident. So, stand up tall, make eye contact, and flash a smile that lights up the room. Body language speaks volumes

They say actions speak louder than words, and that’s definitely true when it comes to flirting. Use your body language to show the other person that you’re interested. Lean towards them slightly, touch their arm or hand (if they’re comfortable with it), and keep your posture open and engaged. This will help them see that you’re focused on them and interested in what they have to say. Keep it playful

Flirting should be exciting and fun, not serious and heavy. Try to keep the conversation light and playful. Use humour and witty banter to show the other person that you’re interested, but don’t take things too far. Remember, you’re trying to make a connection, not get into a serious relationship right off the bat.

Flirting Day 2023: Don’ts

Being too pushy is annoying

It can be tempting to be super aggressive when flirting, especially if you are really into the other person. But being too pushy can be a major turnoff. Take things slow, read their cues, and respect their boundaries. It might be time to back off if they’re not responding to your flirty advances. Not listening sends the wrong sign

Flirting is a two-way street. You want to show the other person that you’re interested in them, but you also want to give them a chance to show that they’re interested in you too. So, make sure to ask them questions, listen to their answers, and respond thoughtfully. This will show them that you’re engaged in the conversation and genuinely interested in getting to know them. Faking is bad flirting

When you’re flirting, it can be tempting to put on a bit of a show and try to be someone you’re not. But trust us, the best thing you can do is just be yourself. If you’re authentic and true to who you are, the right person will appreciate you for who you are. Plus, it’s way easier to keep up a flirty conversation when you’re not trying to be someone you’re not!

