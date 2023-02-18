Flirting Day 2023: Funny Quotes, Wishes and Messages to Share

FLIRTING DAY 2023: Valentine’s Week has come to an end. The week began with Rose Day on February 7 and ended with Valentine’s Day on February 14. Valentine’s Week becomes annoying for all the singles. They see an outpouring of love all around them which intensifies their loneliness.

To break the spell of Valentine’s Week, people celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Week, which begins after February 14. It begins with Slap Day on February 15 and concludes on February 21 with Breakup Day. In between, there’s Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirting Day, Confession Day, and Missing Day.

ALSO READ: Flirting Day 2023: Date, Significance and How to Celebrate?

While the other days are dedicated to exacting revenge on lovers, one day on the calendar allows singles to impress the person they like. The fourth day of Anti-Valentine’s Week is Flirting Day, and it falls on February 18. If you like someone or want to ask someone out, try your luck by talking to that longtime crush or impressing them with your best pickup lines. While you brush up your flirting skills, here are some quotes, wishes and pick-up lines that you can send to your crush on this day.

Flirting Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, and Messages to Share

You are the reason my heart beats so fast. You are the reason I go weak on my knees. Happy Flirting Day to you. Though it is Flirting Day today, I am not going to flirt with you because I really love you a lot. I don’t like to lose but I would be more than happy to lose my heart to you. Happy Flirting Day gorgeous. Your eyes are as beautiful as the ocean and I will not mind drowning in them for life. Do you happen to have a Band-Aid? ‘Cause I scraped my knees falling for you. Do you have a map? ‘Cause I just keep getting lost in your eyes time and again. Are you sure you are not tired? You have been running through my mind all day. I need you 24 hours per day and 7 days per week, you are my incentive; I live for you. You must be an enchantress… Because every time I am with you, the whole world disappears. Do I know you? ‘Cause you look a lot like my next girlfriend/boyfriend. Hello, Cupid called. He wants to tell you that he needs my heart back. I’m not flirting. I’m just being extra nice to someone who is extra attractive.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here