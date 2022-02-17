'Flowing Strong': Sara Ali Khan's Dedication For Pilates Is Inspiring

Pilates is one of the key exercises behind Sara Ali Khan’s fitness. She is a dedicated Pilates enthusiast, when not working for the screen, Sara is usually spotted in the quaint corners of a Pilates studio. Sara’s obsession with pilates is quite evident as she also wears her love for Pilates on her T-shirts.

When photographed by paparazzi outside a Pilates studio, the actor is often seen wearing athleisure with Pilates Girl written on it. Sara loves her Pilates routine and loves to speak of the benefits of the workout routine. The actor is trained by celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, who keeps fans updated with Sara’s Pilates journey by sharing snippets on her Instagram.

On February 16, Namrata shared a short video on her Instagram Stories, which is now expired, of Sara working out in the studio. Accompanied by her colleague from the film industry Sharmin Segal, Sara is seen engrossed in her Pilates routine. In the clip, Sara is positioning her body on all fours on a yoga mat, she slowly slides her body to the front and holds the plank position before going back to the starting position. She is seen performing the drill repeatedly. “Flowing strong," Namrata had captioned the video on her Instagram Stories.

Pilates has multiple health benefits linked to it. Pilates’ exercises mainly focus on the core muscles; hence it plays a vital role in developing the core. It also helps in correcting the posture and gets you relieved of the back pain issues. Pilates also prevents injuries and creating body awareness, it relieves stress and reduces menstrual pain.

Sara’s workout routine, which makes its way to her Instagram profile in the form of clips and pictures, in all ways inspires her fans to be dedicated and focused on your fitness goal.

Namrata not only trains Sara but several other celebrities of B-Town, including Aamna Sharif and Dhvani Bhanushali.

