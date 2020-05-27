Follow Bhumi Pednekar's Quick and Easy Recipe for Delicious Mango Shake

The much-awaited mango season is here and actress Bhumi Pednekar can be seen making the most of it in her latest Instagram post. In the video, shared by the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress on Instagram, she can be seen making mango shake.

“Shake-Master #MangoShake #AlmondMilk #Alphonso #Stevia #Summer (sic)," she captioned the video.

Displaying her culinary skills, the actress puts chopped mangoes in a blender along with some milk. Adding more flavour to it, Bhumi adds a layer of chopped mangoes in the mug and pours the blended shake over it.

Take a look:

Her friend and chef Saransh Goirala has also commented on the post, writing, “yesssss! Best!”, film producer Deepshikha Deshmukh has dropped a comment that reads, “yummmmyyyy”.

On the acting front, Bhumi was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The horror movie directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh also starred Vicky Kaushal and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles. The film hit theatres on February 21. The film narrates the tale of a young shipping officer, Prithvi, grappling with a personal loss. He takes it upon himself to unravel the mystery of a haunted ship.

