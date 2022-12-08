Follow These 5 Easy Tips To Look Stylish And Fashionable This Winter

The speciality of winter is that you can try different styles. From the office to hanging out with friends, you can experiment with your look and create your own unique style. But many women feel difficulty styling their outfits. So today we are going to share some tips by fashion blogger Kinnari Jain which will help you to style your outfit and slay.

Take a look at the clip and follow these tips to look stylish:

Avoid tight clothing: If you are wearing too tight clothes to look thin, then stop doing so. Because it will make you look out of shape instead of making you look slim. So always try to wear clothes of your size. They will be more comfortable and you will look stylish too.

Outfit balance: Learn to balance your outfit. For example, if you are choosing an oversized jacket, pair it with oversize pants. This will make your look spread out. So opt for a well-fitted dress or pants if you want to go for an oversize jacket.

Take care of the texture: If you want to look stylish then it is important to have an understanding of texture. You can buy outfits with textures like satin, and leather and include them in your fashion styling. These will instantly make your look stylish. For example, if you pair high-waist leather pants with a black satin shirt, it will make you look very attractive and confident.

Experiment with colours: If you are afraid to try new colours in your styling, then let us tell you that adding colours to your outfit makes you look more stylish. For example, If you are comfortable then try to pair a cool colour top or pants with warm colour it will make you look different and attractive.

Invest in sustainable clothes: If you want to look stylish, always invest in clothes that are durable and can be reused many times. The colour of such clothes does not fade away easily and you can pair them with many outfits to get different looks.

