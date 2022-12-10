Follow These 5 Tips This Winter For Healthy And Shiny Hair

During the winter season, it is essential to take extra care of your hair. From ensuring you stay hydrated to adopting healthy hair care habits, all these steps are important if you want to have shiny and healthy hair. Winter brings hair problems such as dry hair, hair fall, split ends and scalp dryness among others. Hence, it is important to follow a proper winter hair care routine. Below, we have mentioned 5 important hair care tips to protect your tresses during the winter season.

• Don’t forget to oil your scalp

During the winter season, your scalp becomes dry; therefore, oiling your hair and scalp becomes extremely important. Oiling penetrates your hair shaft and nourishes it from root to tip. A hot oil massage with olive oil or coconut oil, provides moisture to the scalp and prevents problems like dandruff, scalp irritation, hair fall etc.

• Don’t wash your hair frequently

It is often advised to prevent frequent hair washing as it takes away the natural oil further, causing dryness and itchiness. Also, remember to include a sulphate-free and mild shampoo in your hair care regime. Ensure to not use hot water during washing your hair, as it absorbs all the moisture and makes your hair dull.

• Don’t step out with wet hair

Leaving your house with wet hair is one the biggest and the most common mistakes a lot of people make. Wet hair expands the hair shafts and leads to several hair problems. Always ensure your hair is dried when you are stepping out of the house. Give your hair a little extra time to dry, instead of using hair dryers frequently.

• Deep Conditioning

If you want to have healthy and shiny hair, then make sure you invest in a deep-conditioning hair mask or you can also prepare it at home. It should be done once a week to bring back the lost moisture in your hair. This hair care routine also helps in combating the harmful effects of indoor heating, hot styling tools and cold winter winds.

• Take healthy diet

Taking a proper diet is one of the most important steps to follow, if you want to strengthen your hair from within. Foods rich in protein should be included in your diet for proper hair growth. Follow a balanced diet that includes all the necessary vitamins, proteins and minerals for robust hair growth.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here