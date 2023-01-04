Follow These 5 Tips To Make New Friends If You’re Socially Awkward

Friendships are extremely important for one’s personal and professional growth. However, some people find it incredibly difficult to socialise and make new friends. Thus, the first step to connecting with new people is recognising your self-worth and accepting yourself the way you are. Today, we will be sharing certain tips that will help you feel more comfortable in social situations, especially if the thought of making new friends haunts you.

Address Your Fears

One of the most important steps to consider while making new friends is recognising and addressing your fears. Accepting yourself is extremely important for your overall growth. Even if some people tend to judge or criticise you, it should not affect you, as you’re aware of your self-worth.

Prioritise Yourself

Understand that it doesn’t matter if others love you or not until you love yourself. If you aren’t comfortable with yourself, then there is a high chance that you will be scared of making new friends. Believe in yourself and let the world see your true personality. This will not only help you to socialise with others but will also boost your confidence level.

Remember That You Are Your Worst Critic

People sometimes struggle to socialise and make friends because they keep reminding themselves of all the reasons why others wouldn’t like them. You might even think that you are unworthy of a friend. This can severely affect your mental health. So, remind yourself that you are your worst critic and that these are just your distorted thoughts, which are far away from reality.

Get Rid Of Your Negative Thoughts

Stop thinking negatively about yourself. If you want to socialise with people, then you need to see yourself in a positive light. Don’t let your social fears scare you and make you feel that you are unworthy of something.

Stop Relying On Technology To Make Friends

Undeniably, technology offers several amazing opportunities for interacting with people from across the globe and making new friends. So why should you put your phone down then? Online connections aren’t always as gratifying as those made in person. Thus, if you want to make real connections, then physical meetups should be preferred over online connections. This way, you will also become more habitual in interacting with new people offline.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here