Follow These 6 Effective Ways To Live Younger, Healthier And Longer

Ageing is an unavoidable and natural phenomenon, which causes our skin to mature and makes us appear older. According to a recent German study, the appearance of a woman’s skin on her chest, hands, and arms has a significant impact on how old she is perceived to be. But, did you know that you can make certain dietary and healthy lifestyle changes in order to slow down the process of ageing?

Follow these effective ways to reduce the effects of ageing and look younger and healthier:

1. Regular exercise

Exercising not only benefits your body and mind, but also helps keep your muscles young by slowing or even reversing the decline in cellular health, which occurs with age. Therefore, if not vigorous exercise, ensure you engage in some sort of physical activity and keep a sedentary lifestyle at bay.

2. Eat a plant-rich diet

Eating a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables, supplemented with lean protein and whole grains, makes it easier to stay young and healthy. These foods provide essential nutrients that promote healthy ageing on the inside as well as outside. Fruits and vegetables also increase your intake of phytonutrients, which aid in the defence against free radicals.

3. Sleep well

According to the National Sleep Foundation, sleep patterns tend to shift as we age. Taking steps such as reducing your caffeine intake and putting your devices away well before bedtime can help you get the rest you require. And, while it may be tempting to exercise in an attempt to exhaust yourself, avoid working out too close to bedtime if you have trouble winding down.

4. Consider nutritional supplements

Skin ageing is caused by a combination of biological and environmental factors. While a healthy diet should be the first line of defence, anti-ageing supplements and beauty supplements can also help fill nutrient gaps. Supplements can make you feel younger by increasing your energy, improving your mood and immune function, and combating inflammation.

5. Stretch it out

Although flexibility declines with age, the National Academy of Sports Medicine recommends a systematic and progressive flexibility program to help keep you limber. Even a few minutes of light stretching every morning can work wonders.

6. Drink plenty of water

Do you want to learn how to look younger naturally? Drink 6-8 glasses of filtered water daily to keep your skin supple and your health in check. Skin becomes dry and wrinkled as a result of dehydration. Proper hydration replenishes tissues and skin cells, resulting in younger- and healthier-looking skin.

