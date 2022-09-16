Follow These Ayurveda Tips to Stay Energetic While Fasting

Coconut water and some other juices keep you hydrated Ayurveda has been a boon to mankind for ages. Till the time human civilization did not have modern medical practices, people in the Indian subcontinent were dependent on Ayurveda to cure their ailments. Even today, a lot of people believe in Ayurveda more than allopathy. It is important to note that all allopathic medicines are a derivative of the naturally occurring compounds in plants, animals etc. that have been upped in concentration to be able to cure us from within. Here, we will be talking about how an individual can stay energetic even during a fast.

Fasting is a process of restricting your food depending on the rules may it be due to a diet regimen or some religious belief. A lot of times due to not taking carbohydrates in adequate quantities, it so happens that we do not have as much energy in us as we usually do. Here are some Ayurvedic tips to keep your body at the optimum energetic level:

Herbal Tea

Herbal tea can help you stay energetic during a fast. It has a lot of other benefits too. It helps to discard waste materials and cleanse the body.

Triphala

Having Triphala when you are practicing a fast can help keep your energy levels up. It has detoxifying properties and also improves digestion.

Dry Fruits

Having dry fruits during a fast keeps you active throughout the day. They keep you light and don’t let you feel hungry either. They help conserve energy and you don’t feel lazy.

Juice

Having fruit juices is anyway considered as a healthy practice. What is better than to have as lunch than some juice and dry fruits when on a fast? Coconut water and some other juices keep you hydrated and maintain your electrolytic balance which in turn keeps you energetic.

Lemon-Pudina Water

Ayurveda has given a special place to lemon and pudina. They keep you hydrated and help to get rid of body toxins.

The above-mentioned ingredients and juices can help you stay energetic throughout the day if you are planning to keep a fast.

