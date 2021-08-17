Follow These Changes in Eating Habits to Avoid Stomach Pain

The uneasy feeling in the stomach can make you feel bloated, nauseating or full. The reason for the pain can be gas, diarrhea or constipation. The stomach pain can bother you for a short time or even could go for hours. The stomach ache can be mild to severe in nature.

The stomach pain can be caused because of so many different things. However, stomach pain is often related to the kind of food you consume. The pain can be avoided with small changes in habits and lifestyle.

Follow these steps at home to get rid of stomach pain or avoid a stomach upset.

Slow eating

Take time to chew your food completely and don’t swallow it. Swallowing the food can cause stomach ache as the food takes more time to get digested. The process also gives your brain time to realize you’re full before you overeat.

Eat small portions

Watch your eating habits. Don’t stuff your stomach at a time, it will definitely hurt. To avoid eating too much at a time, eat at smaller meals or snacks spaced out throughout the day. And consume more nutritious foods.

Follow Your Hunches

If you always feel cramps in your stomach after drinking a glass of milk or eating a certain food item, consult your doctor. You might be lactose intolerant or have a problem with the particular food item.

Drink More Water

Drink water as much as you can. It will help keep things moving in your gut. Avoid soft drinks, the fizz in soda and other soft drinks can lead to gas and cause stomach ache.

Wash Your Hands

Gastroenteritis can also lead to stomach ache. It can cause nausea, headache or fever. The best way to prevent the spread of germs is to wash your hands often. Especially wash your hands before eating.

Seek medical help as soon as possible if your stomach pain is serious and the pain persists for several days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here