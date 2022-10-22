Follow These Easy Steps To Make Scrumptious Poha Chivda At Home

The celebration of Diwali is around the corner. Trying different dishes can be one of the best ways to celebrate the festival of lights. Today, we will try a traditional spicy snack from Maharashtra and North Karnataka, made with poha and other spices. It is commonly eaten as a snack with tea.

It’s simple, easy to make and can be stored for weeks. You can also add nuts, fried gram, dried coconut, curry leaves, and spices to make it delicious.

Top Showsha Video

Ingredients

– Poha

– Dry coconuts

– Nuts and sugar

– Green chillies

– Spices

– Oil

There are no special ingredients used in Poha Chivda. These ingredients are easily available at home and are affordable too. You can also add cumin seeds, curry leaves and peanuts.

Procedure

· Heat a kadai or thick-bottomed pot on low heat. Add the thin poha and lightly roast with a spatula for 5-6 minutes until it turns crisp. Do not over roast and transfer the roasted poha to a plate and set aside.

· If you are using a microwave oven then spread the poha thinly on a baking sheet lined with baking paper. Bake in a preheated oven at 150°C for 15 minutes, stirring once in between, until it turns crisp.

· Heat 2-3 tablespoons of oil in a thick-bottomed kadai over medium heat.

· Add peanuts, cashew nuts, friend grams, dried coconuts slices, raisins and toast, stir it constantly, until all ingredients turn golden brown. Set the roasted nuts aside and add the cumin seeds. Stir for a few seconds.

· Lower the heat and add the chopped green chillies, curry leaves and asafoetida. Sauté 1 to 2 minutes or until curry leaves and green chillies are crisp. Make sure the curry leaves and chillies are free of moisture.

· Then add turmeric powder, salt and powdered sugar and mix it well at low heat. Immediately add the roasted poha and gently mix the poha with a spatula. Be careful not to break the flakes.

· Remove Kadai from the stove. Allow poha Chivda to cool before storing in an airtight container. You can serve this poha Chivda with masala chai.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here