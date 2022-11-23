Follow These Effective Steps To Keep Your Towels Soft And Fluffy

Knowing how to wash towels is extremely essential if you want them to retain their soft and fluffy feel for as long as possible. While washing towels seem to be no herculean task, it demands proper care and attention. Washing them every week is important as it helps you in maintaining hygiene.

Towels that have been dried and washed properly last longer and retain their colour, softness, and fluffiness for a long time. Below, we have mentioned several tips and tricks to guide you on how often you should wash your towels. These tried and tested methods will also help you keep your towels fresh and fluffy even after several washes.

Do not overload the washing machine:

Ensure that the towel is rightly placed in the washing machine. Do not overload the machine when washing clothes. If the wash load exceeds its limit, try to remove the other clothes from the machine. If you overfill the washing machine, the towels won’t be rinsed properly, which isn’t good for your hygiene.

Washing towels with vinegar:

Vinegar helps in keeping the towels soft and fluffy. If you want your towel to not lose its softness, then add 1 cup of vinegar to the water and soak the towels in it. In addition, vinegar also helps in setting the colours and removing the excess detergent residue. Follow this step every six weeks to retain the softness and fluffiness of the towel.

Don’t use too much detergent:

Using too much detergent can damage towels and make them less soft and fluffy. If your load only contains towels, then it is recommended to use half the amount of detergent as instructed by the manufacturer. Use quality detergent as it will help in keeping your towel soft for a long time.

Wash towels once a week:

It is advised to wash the towel once a week. Remember to segregate the towels according to their colours. For white towels, it is advised to use hot water and non-chlorine bleach as per the requirement. The towels should be washed separately to help avoid subtle discolouration over time. Don’t forget to wash your towel timely as it is the best way to keep it soft.

Shake towels before drying:

When you take out your towel from the washing machine, make sure to give it a small shake. This step will keep the surface fibre fluffy and also aid in absorbency. Shaking the towel helps in getting rid of excess water and prevents it from twisting into a ball in the dryer.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here