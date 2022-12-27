Follow These Effective Tips To Cure Nasal Congestion In Children

A blocked nose can make one feel quite frustrated. Imagine not being able to smell a delicious plate of biryani because of nasal congestion – very annoying. In addition to being unable to enjoy the food, someone with a stuffy nose might also complain of having trouble sleeping. This condition worsens in the case of children. As per a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children under the age of five frequently contract cold and nasal congestion. Since their immunity is already weak, you need to be extra careful about your child’s nasal congestion, as it may lead to serious problems later on.

Before you make your toddler have medicines, you must try some home remedies first. Here are a few home remedies that might prove beneficial in treating your kid’s blocked nose:

Consumption of fluids

It might be easier for your child to cough up mucus if it is thinned out by water or other fluids. If your little one suffers from a fever, accompanied by nasal blockage, then you can make them drink lots of fluids. It will also be beneficial to avoid dehydration. If your kid becomes fussy about drinking water, then make them have the fluid in quirky mugs and cups.

Inhalation of steam

A toddler can breathe more easily and release thick mucus in a warm, moist environment than in a cold one. Consider bathing your baby in warm water before bed. Next, take them out of the tub, increase the temperature of the shower, and shut the bathroom door. Sit with your little one and let the steam fill the room. However, you must take note of the fact that the temperature shouldn’t be so high that it becomes difficult for your kid to breathe.

Alter sleeping position

Nasal congestion in children usually gets worse during the night. It is because when one is lying down, the sinuses cannot empty as swiftly. Some kids who suffer from blockage sleep with their mouths open at night. They also tend to feel more thirsty. To relieve the symptoms of congestion, as a parent, you can let your child sleep with their heads elevated on a few pillows or put them to sleep on a recliner in an even more upright position.

Use humidifier

A humidifier, particularly one that emits a cooling mist, is responsible for keeping the air moist. This may lessen the congestion in your child and alleviate a dry cough, especially at night. Put a humidifier in the kid’s room and make sure to maintain the device’s cleanliness.

Chicken soup

Who does not love a bowl of yummy chicken soup? Your kid will love this dish if they suffer from nasal blockage. According to Medical News Today, chicken soup may reduce upper respiratory tract inflammation in children, which would slowly curb the symptoms of a cold with congestion.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here