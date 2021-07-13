Follow These Eyelash Care Tips If You Wear Mascara

Since eyes are the central feature of the face, it is only befitting that we pay a lot of attention to them. This is the reason why most women swear by the humble mascara. This makeup staple is very important to make your eyes more attractive. However, wearing mascara daily can have unpleasant effects on your delicate eyelashes, especially if accompanied without proper care. The cosmetic product is not only known to dry out eyelashes but has also been clinically proven to thin them out.

As such, it is very important for regular mascara users to inculcate effective lash care habits in their routine to ensure that they stay lush, strong and healthy. Here are a few effective tips that you should swear by.

Moisturising: Contrary to popular belief, our eyelashes need hydration too. Make sure to moisturise them with coconut oil, castor oil, jojoba oil or vaseline. Doing so will form a layer on your lashes and counter the detrimental overuse of mascara. However, do not use any chemical-based moisturiser or body lotion on your lashes.

Mascara primer: A good mascara primer is known to create a better mascara application. Apart from this, the one infused with the right ingredients can also protect and strengthen the lashes. It is a very important product to invest in if you are a daily mascara user.

Pick the right one: Make sure to always go for a known brand and ophthalmologically tested mascara in order to prevent the side effects. Avoid products that contain harmful ingredients like formaldehyde, synthetic and tar dyes.

Check expiry date: Mascaras have a shorter shelf life so keep a tab on their expiry date and replace them every six months to keep your lashes healthy.

Avoid rubbing eyes: While it is tempting to rub the eyes after an exhausting day, it is advised not to do so since this practice forms under-eye fine lines, wrinkles and also makes the eyelashes brittle and dried out.

Gently remove: Always remove your makeup before hitting the bed. There is nothing more damaging than sleeping with coats of makeup. Use good waterproof makeup like micellar water in order to remove your makeup. It works exceptionally well without irritating the skin. Just take a few drops on a cotton ball and gently glide it through your eyes.

Watch what you eat: While external precautions are important, our diet plays an important role in maintaining our skin and lashes. Consume a healthy diet composed of nutrients like Vitamin D and Vitamin E.

