Follow These Hacks If You Are The Next Bride To Be In Winters
1-MIN READ

Follow These Hacks If You Are The Next Bride To Be In Winters

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 17:26 IST

Delhi, India

Put on a pair of warm fleece tights in a neutral or black color underneath your lehenga.

Here are some simple bridal lehenga hacks that will not only keep you warm but will also keep your bridal look intact.

We know, whether you are the bride or a guest, you don’t feel the cold at a wedding. However, some of us simply cannot handle the cold, and things may become a little difficult if you are the bride in that situation. So here are some simple bridal lehenga hacks that will not only keep you warm but will also keep your bridal look intact.

First thing first, put on a pair of warm fleece tights in a neutral or black color underneath your lehenga. They crop before the ankles, so they are not visible, but they will keep your legs warm. Furthermore, if your feet and legs are warm, the rest of you will be as well.

Choosing heavier fabrics can definitely help you stay warm at a winter wedding. Fabrics such as velvet or thick silk are much more cold-resistant than sheer net lehengas.

Get a pashmina shawl in the same colour as your dupatta and place it on the inside of your dupatta to provide warmth. You don’t have to settle for boring aunty shawls anymore you can get very creative with them and pair a beautiful one with your lehenga.

It is better to select a full-sleeve blouse with a lehenga in marriage. This also covers your body completely. Along with this, your look also comes out very brightly. Buying full sleeves Anarkali or floor-length gown is also an = option for the bride.

Many different types of lehengas are available in the market as soon as the wedding season begins. Jacketed lehenga sets are popular, especially in the winter. In this case, wearing a jacket with a lehenga for the wedding can give you a different and stylish look in minutes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

