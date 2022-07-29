Follow These Home Remedies For Prevention Of Shingles

The risk of shingles increases after having chickenpox. Shingles is a viral infection in which affected individuals develop red blisters, rashes and itching on skin. It can appear on any part of the body and in the infected areas the patients feel mild to severe pain. Both chickenpox and shingles are caused by the same virus, but shingles appears after recovery from chickenpox due to reactivation of the virus.

The varicella-zoster virus, which can infect any part of the body, is the cause of both chickenpox and shingles. Those who have cancer or HIV are more likely to develop shingles compared to others. Initially the shingles infected areas on the skin may look similar to ringworm, both are different infections. Ringworm is caused by fungus while shingles is a viral infection.

Shingles infection can be prevented and even controlled in infected individuals with a few home remedies.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is available at all homes and it can be used to control shingles. Oatmeal helps in reducing burning sensation, itching and rashes in shingles infected patients due to its antioxidant properties. Soak 1-2 cups of oatmeal for 15-20 minutes in lukewarm water and take a bath in the same water.

Ice

Ice cold compresses can help to lessen skin inflammation and itchiness. Place the compressed ice cubes on the ringworm area after wrapping them in a cotton cloth. This can be done once or twice every day to get relief form itching and irritation.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is rich in anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that can reduce itching caused in infected areas of the skin. Use a cotton ball to apply coconut oil to the infected areas each day and then clean it with cold water.

Garlic

The antiviral properties present in garlic help in fighting skin problems and infections like ringworm. Take garlic buds and grind them with cloves to make a fine paste and apply it as medicine on rashes and blisters. Wash it off with cold water after about 15 minutes.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here