Follow These Precautions Before Going for Shopping Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

The increasing cases of Coronavirus caused by Omicron variant have become a cause of concern for all across the country. In fact, people are getting infected at a fast pace. Hence it has become crucial to keep yourself safe from this infection. Weekend lockdown and night curfew are being imposed in many states currently. But people are also going out for important work and shopping for essential items during the lockdown period.

In this case in order to keep yourself and your family protected against Covid-19 infection take as many precautions as you can. If you too are going out, keep these things in mind.

· Wear a mask before going out. It is the first and one of the most important steps of prevention. Do not take it lightly. Masks can prevent the virus from entering your nose or mouth.

· Stay away from crowded places. It is very important to follow social distancing in the present scenario.

· If you are going out for shopping, do not stay outside for very long. It will be helpful if you will prepare the list of things that you need to buy before you leave the house. Do not forget to sanitise your belongings as well.

· Keep sanitising your hands from time to time. You can also wear gloves in your hands.

· In order to prevent infection, avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes.

· Avoid using public transport. If you do not have your own vehicle, book a cab or an auto-rickshaw.

· After coming back from outside, go straight to the bathroom and clean yourself properly. If you don’t want to take bath at odd hours in winters just clean yourself properly. Do not touch anything or person at home without sanitising your hands.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this report are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

