Follow These Simple Steps For a Healthy Heart

A poor diet, lack of physical activity, use of tobacco and alcohol among other things adversely impact your heart.

It is never too late to embrace healthy habits. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death around the globe. The underlying factors for heart ailments are often unhealthy habits, including a poor diet, lack of physical activity, use of tobacco and alcohol among others. The good news is these are many easy ways to improve your heart health.

Let’s take a pledge to make your heart healthy. Read on to find easy ways to care for it:

Shed A Few Pounds

According to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, obesity has a direct link to Coronary Artery Disease. Try to reduce weight and maintain a healthy life. The risk of heart diseases is higher among overweight people compared to others, according to experts.

Yoga For The Win

Yoga has been found as an alternative means to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. A study published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, has established the benefits of yoga for a healthy heart. Especially, if intense exercise is not for you then you can practice a few Yoga asanas regularly. Another form of exercise, and much quicker, to include can be taking stairs instead of lift.

Heart Healthy Diet

Cut down on fatty or oily food and opt for more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low protein food items. A small serving of salads and nuts like almonds or walnuts is a good idea to include into your regular meals. Remember to keep salt intake in check, limit your unhealthy fat intake, and keep your portion sizes small, in general.

Drink For Your Heart

Green tea, black tea, and coffee have all been associated with heart health benefits. If taken in moderation it can help to reduce risk of heart diseases. Additionally, consider adding hibiscus tea, tomato, berry, and beetroot juice in your diet. Increase your daily water intake and quit consumption of alcohol for a healthy heart.

