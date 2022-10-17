Follow These Simple Tips to Save Money While Travelling

Do you love to travel, but the cash crunch and the cost of completing your adventurous exploits force you to postpone your plans? You should not worry about your limited budget while planning a vacation. All you need to do is to follow a few simple steps to save a few bucks. Recently, former actress Shenaz Treasury, who left the film world to pursue her passion for travelling, recently shared a series of tips that might help you to save some money while travelling.

According to Shenaz, she wasn’t sure about getting paid for travelling when she bid adieu to her acting career. She said, “When I decided to quit acting and start travelling 5 years ago I didn’t even know if I would get paid for it. But, the points above truly helped me with the budget and saving for my dream.” So next time when you are planning a trip, here’s what you can do to spend your money wisely.

Budget Accommodations: It’s not about staying in a lavish suite of a 5-star hotel that makes your vacation exciting. It is the experience that one gets while meeting different people and exploring a diaspora of cultures that counts. While travelling, explore budget accommodations, including hostels or homestays, which can offer you a good experience.

Save money from earnings: Shenaz suggests that if one carries wanderlust in their heart then they should save a small amount from their earnings to travel. She suggests, “Make a separate account for travel and put 10 per cent of your earnings into this account.”

Stick to the budget: One slight change in the plan can make the budget overflow thereby leading to unwelcome chaos. You must plan the total expenditure well in advance and follow that accordingly. She added, “There is no harm in following a budget ruthlessly. Cut corners wherever you can.”

Keep track of expenditures: Only creating a budget is not enough, even though you are following the plan, you must keep a track of the expenditure. This will enable you to learn the pattern in which extra money is spent while travelling and what can be done to avoid it. The tracking of the expenditure can be done using mobile applications or by making notes of it personally.

Hacks to the rescue: Why spend extra when a simple hack can save you some money? Shenaz asserts, “Practice travel hacking which allows you to take advantage of, and utilize the various offers given by airlines, credit cards, hotels, etc. You can accumulate and redeem points and get some upgrades, free stays, etc.”

Be flexible: Shenaz suggests that travellers should be flexible and choose off-season for getting the best deals. She added, “Be flexible with your travel schedule and choose off-seasons for the best deals.”

