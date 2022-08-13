Follow These Steps Before Applying Matte Lipstick For Glossy Look And Healthy Lips

When it involves a statement-making pout, matte lipstick is the thanks to go. The merchandise leaves the lip with a velvety finish. From hot pinks to deep burgundies, matte finish of different lipstick shades may not be liked by many but once you start using it, they give the impression of being unflawed. Lipstick is what makes the look round off and matte lipsticks are always good to go with.

Matte lipsticks go with every occasion and make them stay longer. It gives the classiest look as compared to any other lipstick. But, there are a few steps which you can add in your daily matte care to make your lips pout ready. So let’s get started.

Most women forget to scrub their lips. It is important to scrub the lips so that dead cells can be removed. In Fact leftover stains of lipstick can be also removed. Because Matte lipstick sticks to the skin of lips it is important to remove crack and dead cells.

The best proven technique by beauticians as well is to apply lip balm on the lips before using lipstick. They not only protect the lips from the chemicals but also make them healthy. They sometimes blend with the matte lipstick and make good combinations.

It is said that matte lipstick looks good when applied with a lipstick tube rather than with a brush. The hair of the brush can sometimes make the lips look tidy. Whereas the tube just flows in the direction, we want to.

After applying glossy lipstick, women rub their lips together. This formula cannot be applied with matte lipstick. You should not rub the lips after applying matte lipstick. It makes it look greasy and untidy.

Unlike the glossy lipstick, matte lipstick dries fast. So when you need to remove extra lipstick, gently press the lips on the tissue paper. Try to avoid double coating especially with matte shades.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here