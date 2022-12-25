Follow These Steps to Prevent Breast Cancer

Cases of breast cancer are regularly increasing in India. According to a recent Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study breast cancer cases could reach over 2.32 lakh by 2025. Women should not ignore breast cancer symptoms at any cost, and treatment at an early stage of the disease is critical to get cured. Proper screening is essential for preventing breast cancer and improving quality of life.

Breast cancer can start in any part of the breast and cause higher fatality rates in women. Experts often suggest that early screening and detection can help to improve women’s survival rates.

Here are a few ways to prevent breast cancer:

Keep Your Weight Under Control

Maintaining a healthy weight is important for everyone. Being overweight raises the risk of many cancers, including breast cancer, particularly after menopause.

Maintain a healthy diet

A healthy diet can help reduce the risk of developing breast cancer. Try to lower your alcohol intake and eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. Experts suggest even moderate drinking can raise the risk of breast cancer.

Avoid smoking

Smoking causes at least 15 different cancers, including breast cancer, in addition to many other health risks. If you smoke, make an effort to quit as soon as possible. It is almost never too late to quit smoking.

Breastfeed

Breastfeeding for one year or more reduces the risk of breast cancer. It is also extremely beneficial to the child’s health. Contact your pediatrician, hospital, or local health department for breastfeeding information.

Know your family history

Women with a family history of cancer should take extra precautions. That is why it is critical for women to understand their family history. If you have a mother or sister who has had breast or ovarian cancer, you are at a higher risk.

Mammograms

Mammogram screening for breast cancer saves lives. It does not prevent cancer, but it can help detect it early, when it is more treatable. Beginning at the age of 40, most women should undergo yearly mammograms. Women, who are at a higher risk of breast cancer, may need to begin screening earlier.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL-TSekCCbo

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here