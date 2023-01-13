Follow These Tips If You Want To Look Taller While Wearing A Salwar-suit

Western clothing makes women look adorable, whether they are tall or short. But a woman’s height often appears shorter than usual, when they are dressed in ethnic attire. Women in such cases frequently have to wear heels. But no matter what your height is, you can rock an ethnic outfit — that too without heels! Want to know how? Take a look at these tricks and tips to apply, while donning a salwar suit.

Choose a dark outfit

Women’s height appears smaller when they are wearing light-coloured salwar suits. Going for a darker outfit will look great on you. Choose colours such as black, midnight blue, or maroon, which will give you a taut and finished appearance.

Go for a full-sleeve kurtis

Salwar suits with cut and puff sleeves are popular right now. But women with short height should dress in full and 3/4 sleeve suits or wearing full sleeves in this circumstance also makes your height more noticeable.

Go for a vertical print

Women look great in salwar suits with broad, horizontal prints but that also makes them appear shorter than usual. You can create the illusion of looking tall by donning salwar suits with vertical prints.

Keep your salwar well-fitted

Your height might appear shorter when you are wearing loose salwars or patialas with suits. Wearing churidar salwar, pencil trousers, and pants with a suit will make you appear taller in this situation. You can also pull off the towering look by keeping the salwar’s fit perfect.

Get the suit length right

It is recommended to wear short-length suits or salwars that fall just below the knees to appear taller. Wearing a shirt that hits mid-calf at the same moment helps your height appear appropriate.

