Follow These Tips To Avoid Bowel Issues While Travelling

Travelling has two sides. On one hand, it proves to be enriching and fulfilling for the mind and body, while on the other hand, it can be stressful. Sudden changes in environment, diet, and lifestyle, while travelling can lead to digestive issues and improper bowel movements.

Difficulty in moving bowels while travelling can immediately bring a fun trip to a halt. However, due to changes in place and time, it is entirely common for our bodies to take time and adapt to new surroundings.

Hence, we may face issues of constipation till our bodies adapt to the changing environment. But thankfully, with the proper introduction of a few changes in diet and lifestyle, you can keep your gut healthy while you are on the go.

So, to keep yourself from dealing with digestive issues, consider the following expert tips:

Handwash

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water or sanitiser before you sit to eat at a restaurant. The change in habit will help you avoid spreading germs and illnesses. Keep a sanitiser handy.

Drink adequate water

Drink as much water as possible. Whether you travel by car, plane, or any other mode, as we move around, our bodies get weak and dehydrated, so drinking water while vacationing is a must.

Choose high-fibre food

To maintain your bowel movements, eat lots of fibre. The best sources to include in your diet while travelling is fruits, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and beans.

Best time for bowel movement

To move bowels, go to the washroom at a particular time in the day, preferably right in the morning after you wake up. If you do so, your body will get used to it and make it a daily habit.

Pick your beverage wisely

Avoid overconsumption of drinks, which are high in sugar, caffeine, or alcohol. Such drinks can irritate the GI system, especially for those with a sensitive stomach.

