Follow These Tips to Avoid Sleep Deprivation

A good night’s sleep is essential for a healthy living. Sleep disturbances or lack of sleep may lead to several health issues, including heart ailments. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) everyone should get seven to nine hours of sleep each night. However, if you are experiencing sleep problems such as sleep apnea or insomnia, this could be a sign of heart problems. Further, if you are ailing with heart disease, a good night’s sleep is crucial for you.

Here are a few ways for a better sleep:

Most people regularly consume caffeine. One cup of caffeine can improve concentration and make you feel energetic. However, caffeine drinks like tea and coffee stimulate your nervous system when consumed late in the day and prevent your body from properly resting at night. Therefore, it is not advisable to consume a lot of coffee after 3 or 4 o’clock, especially if you face difficulties in falling asleep. Long or inconsistent naps during the day can have a negative impact on your sleep. Sleeping during the day might make it difficult for you to fall asleep at night. It’s indeed a vicious cycle when you sleep during the day and are unable to fall asleep at night. The next morning you may wake up late and during the day you may feel lethargic or tired. Limit your sleep time to eight hours. Go to bed and rise at the same hour every day. Consistency strengthens the sleep cycle in your body. After settling down for around 20 minutes, if you still can’t sleep, get out of bed and relax. Read a book or play some relaxing music. When you are exhausted, go back to bed. Repeat as necessary, but keep your sleeping cycle the same. Keep your bedroom cool, quiet, and dark. It could be harder to fall asleep if you are exposed to light at night. When it’s close to bedtime, avoid using your phones for too long. Better sleep might be facilitated by relaxing activities like taking a bath or practising meditation techniques before going to bed.

ALSO READ: Multiple Benefits Of Sleeping Under A Weighted Blanket That Should Not Be Overlooked

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here