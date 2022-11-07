Follow These Tips To Choose Right Footwear For Different Outfits

When it comes to buying footwear, women are often spoilt for choice. From pumps and stilettos to sneakers and boots among the wide ranges of shoes each type serves a specific purpose and one must be aware of their uses before buying them. Believe it or not, footwear plays a crucial role in making or breaking a look.

Here are a few tips that will help you choose the right footwear to go with your outfits, regardless of their colours, the event, or the time of year.

Top showsha video

For dresses

The most important thing to keep in mind when you are donning a dress is to ensure that your feet are seen. So, refrain from wearing sandals that cover your feet entirely. In case you’re aiming for a cool, sporty look, then you can round off your dress with sneakers. However, make sure the sneakers aren’t chunky.

For Shorts

While selecting footwear to pair with your shorts, remember to keep it casual and do not go overboard. While sports shoes best complement shorts, you can also opt for sandals based on your preference. But, ensure that they do not have heels.

For Sarees

A lot of women think that it is fine to select any footwear when wearing them with a saree or any other flowy traditional outfit. It is assumed that no one will be able to have a glimpse of their footwear under the saree. However, if you are a fashion fanatic and want to make a statement, then it is important you give each aspect of your outfit a detailed thought. There’s nothing more gorgeous than a beautiful pair of sandals peeking out of a saree’s fall.

For Formal Outfits

Want to exude a boss lady aura in your formals? Then wear heels with your pencil skirt or skinny formal pants. But, make sure that you choose subtle colours such as beige or black. Do not go for bold colours that will outshine your outfit. If you do not feel comfortable in heels, then you can also wear formal shoes that have no heels.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here