The art of getting the perfect shave at home might be a tough thing to master. Getting a clean look at home depends on having the right tools. Most of the men focus on buying good quality razors and shaving creams, but they always forget about the shaving brush.

A good quality shaving brush helps to get salon-quality results at home. Follow these tips to choose the best shaving brush for the perfect shave at home.

Pay attention to the bristles: While choosing a shaving brush, do not forget to pay attention to the bristles of the brush. A brush with hard bristles absorbs less water so it becomes hard to create the foam when you apply cream using the brush. At the same time, soft bristles are helpful in making foam by absorbing more water.

Handle shape: While you are buying a brush, focus on the shape of the handle. A good grip on the handle makes shaving easier by creating more foam. The notch of the brush should be wider than the handle and there should also be a sufficient distance of the handle from the bristles.

Brush hair: Nowadays shaving brushes with different hairs are available in the market. Do not get confused and opt for brushes made of synthetic hair as it is soft and smooth for the skin.

Follow these three easy tips while choosing the perfect shaving brush for you. Along with these also wash the shaving brush in warm water after every use.

