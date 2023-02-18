Dry fruits are an essential part of the diet of health-conscious people. Among them, walnuts are considered the most special because of their ability to enhance the functioning of our brains. Walnuts have innumerable benefits such as they are rich in antioxidants and other nutrients which help to promote gut health, control blood pressure and decrease inflammation.

But, vendors often resort to selling fake walnuts mixed with real ones in order to cut costs and earn more. In order to differentiate the original from the fakes, it is important to know how one can do that.

Here are some tips on how to differentiate between real and fake walnuts:

Weigh the walnuts

Check the weight of the walnuts whenever you buy them. If the walnut feels lighter, it is most probably a fake one. But, if it feels heavy in your hand, it is most definitely an original one.

Shake the walnuts

While buying walnuts, shake them. Real walnuts will make no sound when shaken and fake ones will make a sound when you shake them. The contents inside a walnut shell only loosen when someone meddles with them.

Taste

Break a walnut and eat it. Walnuts have a crispy bite but as soon as you bite into them, they turn mushy and sort of melt in your mouth. This kind of feeling is only possible with a real walnut. A fake walnut will not be able to replicate this mouth feel.

Check the kernel

Pay attention to the kernel of a walnut. While trying to identify the original walnut, smell them and feel them. If the kernel of a walnut smells oily and tastes bitter, it is a fake one. Original walnuts have a smell-free kernel.

Colour

Original walnuts are light brown or golden in colour. But fake ones are dark brown or black. The dull kernelled walnut is the one which is fake and should be avoided. The glow of an original walnut’s kernel is distinct and therefore easily differentiated from a fake one.

