Follow These Tips to Get Flawless Skin Just Like Korean Women

Everyone loves to have flawless and glossy skin. Many people take the easy road of hiding behind make-up to cover pimples, acne, blemishes and pigmentation. In recent times, the craze of Korean art, culture and lifestyle is all over many Indians. Looking at the Korean female actors, they want to achieve the ever-young, clean and shiny skin just like them. If you are one of them, then we are here to bring to you some easy tips that’ll give you a smooth silky skin, just like Korean actors flaunt.

Steamy Hot Shower

There is no secret in the fact that warm water and steam open the pores. Korean women use this simple hack to clean their skin. They often take hot steamy showers that allow the dirt to release from the body through open pores. It also allows some time for the skin to breathe. It cleanses the skin from the roots and gives it a shining look.

Facial Exercises

With toning the whole body, it is important to take out some time for the facial muscles as well. We often notice the perfectly sculpted facial structure of many Korean women, the secret is exercising. One can use multiple facial exercises for different areas of their face such as jawline, under eye area, forehead and so on. Surprisingly, it hardly takes a few minutes. This will make your skin look pumped up and tight removing the fine lines and wrinkles.

Exfoliate

Exfoliating your skin removes the dead skin cells from the surface of it. Not daily, but Koreans exfoliate every alternate day with a face scrub or a washcloth. It allows the skin to look new and rejuvenating.

Tap, Tap, Tap

Our skin is gentle but we end up applying a lot of force while cleaning it or applying products. The best hack to apply make-up or creams on the skin is to tap it rather than rubbing it. Tapping the skin not just helps the product to absorb evenly but also gives a plump skin.

Sleep with mask on

Instead of using a beauty mask for 15 to 20 minutes, try this Korean way of applying a face mask overnight. Night is the time our body and mind frees itself from stress and takes time to heal. To have a younger looking skin, one should try the Korean hack of sleeping with an overnight hydrating mask. It repairs the skin cells and revitalises skin when you are asleep. The magic will be visible next morning.

