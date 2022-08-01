Follow These Tips to Help Your Child And Pet Get Along Perfectly

Many videos and photos on the internet are witnesses that children are fond of dogs and other pets. However, when you welcome a new family member, and you already have a pet, proper care should be taken to ensure a perfect bonding between these two.

Spending time and growing up with your pets can have positive effects on your kid’s upbringing. However, in the case of a newborn, it is advised to keep the baby away from your pet. Be it a dog or cat, the pets should be kept away from babies for the initial few years. Their fur can get into your baby’s mouth or nose. There are chances that your dog might behave differently.

After a couple of months, along with some initial adjustment, you can introduce your baby and pets to each other and let them spend time depending on the advice of your veterinary doctor. However, never leave your baby alone with the pet, always keep a watch.

An immense amount of care and precaution is needed to build a good bonding between your child and pets.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO – PetKonnect suggests that the bond between a toddler and a pet is “slowly nurtured with time.”

“In the initial months too, don’t completely cut off your dog, cat or any other pet from your newborn as it could possibly make your pet feel neglected. A little interaction every day will mean a lot for this new bonding,” Shah was quoted as saying by HT.

When you introduce them after 2-3 months, carefully supervise the interaction between the toddler and pet to avoid any unwanted accidents. According to Shah, it should be followed till your kid is about two-three years old at least.

Remember, the nature of the relationship between the two depends on children to children and pets. If your pet is friendly in nature, then it will be easy for you to manage both your child and the pet. But, if the pet behaves aggressively, then professional advice is a must.

