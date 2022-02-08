Follow These Tips to Keep Winter Skincare Issues at Bay

Maintaining healthy skin during winter is a real challenge, especially for those with dry skin, who feel like there is no escape. Winter can wreak havoc on the skin, the harsh weather can result in many issues like flaky skin, dandruff, chapped lips, etc. During the cold and blustery weather, skin loses moisture and natural oils, leading to some serious issues like psoriasis, eczema, and other skin conditions.

Keeping the skin hydrated and moisturised might give a solution for some of the skin problems, but won’t cure them all. So, here are some tips that can help keep skincare issues at bay during winters.

Choosing products wisely

The new product in the market always fascinates everyone, but it is extremely crucial to read details on the product label and to learn about the ingredients and chemicals. The key to healthy and glowing skin is to use mild products. It is possible that the products that made the skin happy during summers, might not help during winters. And that is why it is important to change the products accordingly. Always choose gentle and fragrance-free products.

Lowering water temperature

A hot shower may sound like a relaxing idea during winter, but using hot water can lead to dry and flaky skin. Sometimes it is also a reason behind stubborn dandruff. Excessively hot water should be avoided.

Using Hyaluronic acid products

The hyaluronic acid supplements can help increase skin moisture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This can give an amazing result during the winter season which zaps all the moisture from the skin.

Moisturise hands frequently

One thing that COVID-19 has made everyone habitual after wearing a mask is frequently sanitizing the hands or washing them with soaps, this leads to extremely dry hands. The solution for such a situation is frequently moisturising the hands. There are several hand creams available in the market which are made up of amazing ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, and honey.

Choosing body oil over body lotions

Body oils are the best when it comes to quenching the thirst of the skin. Despite its name, this hydrating product is intensely nourishing, lightweight, and non-greasy. It is truly a blessing for people having dry skin, as it does more than just hydrate. It is filled with natural ingredients that release stress, eliminate stretch marks and scars, and lock the skin’s moisture.

