Follow These Tips To Store Pickles For Long During Monsoon

Storage of food items remains an issue during monsoon. High humidity and moisture in the air during monsoon often spoil food items. Pickles get spoiled quickly during rainy days. Generally, pickles are prepared to store it for a longer period. However, the humidity and moisture in air due to the weather change during rainy days often spoil the pickles.

Here are a few simple tips which can help you to increase the shelf life of pickles.

Using glass jars

Glass jars are most desirable in this season. Pickles kept in plastic bags or containers can spoil easily. To increase the shelf life of food items, it is necessary to store them in tightly packed containers. Even if you keep the container in sunlight, the moisture in air would not affect the pickle when you store it in glass jars. The outer layering of the glass container gets warm in sunlight, it does not allow the moisture to accumulate inside. This helps to preserve pickles.

Combination of oil and salt

Many people while making pickles at home tend to reduce oil quantity. On normal days, that might sound good for a fitness freak. But during monsoon, it is necessary to add salt and oil in extra quantity. The combination of salt and oil works like a natural preservative which protects pickles from getting spoiled.

Hence, in such a situation, one should not fear adding extra salt and oil to the pickle mixture.

Keep away from damp places

At times, though properly packed, the pickle gets spoiled. The reason is storing the pickle in a damp or humid place. This can lead to altering the taste of the pickle. It’s necessary to store pickle jars in a dry place to increase the shelf life.

Apart from storage, follow a few other practices to increase the shelf life of pickles. Don’t leave a spoon inside the pickle jar and don’t touch the pickle jar in wet hands.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

