Fond of South Indian Cuisine? Try Medu Vada for Breakfast. Here's its Recipe

South Indian dishes no longer cater to just the taste buds of people in the southern part of the country but appeal to people all over the subcontinent. Food items like idli, dosa, sambar feature prominently as street food in various parts of the country. One such South Indian food dish is Medu Vada, a dish loved by a lot of people. If you want to make something new for breakfast, Medu Vada can be a great option. It is easy to make. Read on to know how you can prepare it.

Ingredients

1 cup Udad Dal

1 tablespoon dry coconut

1 tablespoon Rice flour

1 teaspoon finely chopped ginger

1 pinch Hing

2 chopped green chilly

7-8 curry leaves

2 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves

Normal quantity salt and oil

To make Medu Vada, first, take urad dal and soak it in water and keep it for at least 3 hours. After the stipulated time, take out the water from the lentils and grind them with the help of a mixer to make a paste. Keep in mind that instead of making a very thin paste of lentils, keep the paste slightly coarse. Now take out the paste in a bowl and keep it aside. After this, beat the batter well and keep whisking it till the batter becomes light.

After this, add chopped ginger, curry leaves, green coriander leaves, dry coconut, asafoetida, rice flour and salt according to taste and mix them all well. Once again beat the batter well. Now, take a wok and put oil in it and heat it. When the oil becomes hot, wet your hands and take a small ball size batter and make it round first, then flatten it on the palm and make a hole in the middle.

Now, put the Medu Vadas in a pan and deep fry on medium flame. Fry them till they become golden brown from both sides. When they become crisp, take them out on a plate separately. Your Medu Vada is ready. Serve them with sambar or chutney.

