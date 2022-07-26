3 Amazing Gin-Based Cocktail Ideas That You Need To Execute This Weekend

Gin has got to be one of the most versatile alcohols given how blendable and subtle it mostly is. You can pair gin with almost anything in the world and it will still taste amazing.
However, why risk mixing gin with “anything” when we have got some solid tried and tested suggestions for you? And no, these three ideas do not include Gin and Tonic.
The key to making a successful gin-based cocktail is to not overpower the taste of the alcohol with another flavour. And a little insider’s tip, simply avoid using more than 50 ml of gin in any cocktail that you are prepping until advised otherwise.
Elderflower Collins
This has got such a beautiful European rustic flavour in it that you will straight away be transported to the countryside, imagining yourself sipping this brilliant mixture.
Ingredients:
- 50ml gin
- 20ml lemon juice
- 10ml sugar syrup
- 10ml elderflower cordial
- soda water, for topping up
- herb sprigs, to garnish
Method:
- You need to shake the gin with the lemon juice, sugar and a dash of elderflower cordial in a cocktail shaker.
- Then, pour over rock ice and top up with soda water.
- Finish it up by garnishing it with a tiny sprig of your favourite herb.
Martini
Most of us associate gin with a martini and even the likes of someone like Blake Lively have demonstrated how one should be drinking a martini through her films over time and again.
Ingredients:
- 60ml gin
- dry vermouth, to taste
- 1 strip of lemon peel, to garnish
Method:
For this one, we are not going to tell you how to do it but rather our favourite will. And trust us, nobody does it like her.
Fogcutter
It is exactly as fancy as you imagine it to be. Fogcutter is known to be one of the oldest gin-based cocktails in the world that kind of lost its sheen in the 80s but is now back with a bang.
Ingredients:
- 20ml gin
- 20ml brandy
- 20ml rum
- 40ml orange juice
- 20ml lemon juice
- 15ml almond syrup
- 5ml sherry
Method:
- Start by adding gin, brandy, rum, orange and lemon juices into a shaker
- Then add the almond syrup and stir to combine.
- Lastly, shake it well and pour over the sherry.
- Always serve in a tall glass filled with ice.
