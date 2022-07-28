3 Boozy Dessert Ideas That Will Drive Away All Your Mid-Week Blues

Struggling to escape the mundanity of the weekdays, somehow? How we wish every day was a Friday, but we have got a few recipes that will drive away all your exhaustion and help you usher in the mighty weekend.

Weekends are for pampering oneself to the brim and treating ourselves to things we like the most- alcohol and desserts somehow top that list. But, what if we told you that we can infuse the two and indulge in it as well?

You heard it right, we have got some amazing alcohol-infused dessert ideas for you today.

Warm Brandy Custard with Crunchy Chocolate Ginger Meringue Cookies

Believe us this dessert is going to bring you Christmas feels on a sultry monsoon afternoon.

Ingredients:

100g brown sugar

3 cups (360g) pure icing sugar, sifted

1 tbsp cornflour

1 cup (100g) good-quality cocoa

30g dark (70%) chocolate, chopped

1 tbsp ground ginger

3 tsp mixed spice

6 egg yolks

1/2 cup caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

600ml pure (thin) cream

A cinnamon quill

100ml brandy

Method:

Preheat the oven to 170°C.

Line 2 trays with baking paper.

Place brown sugar, icing sugar, cornflour, cocoa, chocolate and spices in a large bowl and stir to completely combine it all.

Make a well in the centre of the mix and add the whisked egg whites and whole egg mixture, and fold together until well combined together.

Work with 1/4 cup mixture at a time, shape into rounds on baking trays, leaving 6cm between each cookie.

Then place trays in the oven and bake, swapping trays halfway, for 20 minutes or until just firm.

Remove from the oven and slide the baking paper with cookies onto wire racks to cool to room temperature.

For your brandy custard, whisk egg yolks, sugar and vanilla in a bowl until it turns pale.

Place cream and cinnamon in a saucepan over medium heat and bring to just below boiling point.

Gradually start pouring the cream mixture over the egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly, until well combined. Return to saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring constantly, for 6 minutes or until custard is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.

Stir through brandy.

Dip cookies into the warm custard and voila you can serve it.

Liquor Chocolates

Can we say, this is such a cute idea to gift your near and dear ones? While liquor chocolates were very very premium in earlier times, now you can simply make them at home. It’s a rather easy recipe if you ask us.

Ingredients:

500 grams of finely chopped dark chocolate

3-4 tablespoons of Rum

50-grams of Raisins

250 grams Cream

Method:

Soak the raisins in rum for about an hour or two.

Then take cream and heat it on low flame (avoid boiling it).

Pour the cream on chopped chocolate and stir till the cream and chocolate blend well and form a creamy texture.

The proportion of cream and chocolate should always be 1:2, this is done so that balls can be formed easily from the mixture.

Add dipped rum and raisins into the cream-and-chocolate mixture, mix them well and chill the final mixture in the refrigerator for about half an hour.

an hour. Once the mixture is set enough to roll balls with it, take it out of the fridge.

Roll small balls with your hands.

You’re done!

Rum and Coke Small Bites Cake

Admit it or not rum and coke is our to-go drink at any party, now imagine giving your dessert the same twist? We can already sense that you are thrilled to bits about this idea.

Ingredients:

Cake mix

1/2 can canola oil

3 large eggs

1 Coca-Cola

6 tbsp butter softened We have divided the ingredients list in two parts to make it easy for you

1 1/2 cups of powdered sugar

3 3/4 cups heavy cream, cold

3 tbsp. gold rum

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Pinch of salt caramel, solely for drizzling

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease a 9″-x-13″ baking pan with cooking spray and line with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together cake mix, oil, and eggs until smooth and combined. Slowly whisk in Coke until fully combined.

Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean, 25 minutes. Let cool completely, then cut cake into 1″ cubes.

Meanwhile, make the frosting: In a large mixing bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese, butter, and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in cream, rum, vanilla, and salt and beat until medium-stiff peaks form.

Place 4 cake cubes in the bottom of each serving glass, top with a dollop of rum whipped cream, and drizzle with caramel. Repeat layering until glasses are full.

Serve with a rum nip toppled upside-down in each glass.



