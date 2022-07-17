3 Plant Based Beverages That Should Ideally Be A Part Of Your Meal

Every once in a while we tend to crave a refreshing juice which is both healthy as well as Instagramable and these vegan juice recipes are exactly that. They are absolutely low on calories and are packed with the goodness of fruits.

Mango Blended With Sweet Berry

This is a tangy sweet juice that is meant to cool your body down after an awfully stressful day.

Ingredients:-

Iced water 1 chopped mango 20 grams of chopped strawberries Mint leaves

Method:-

Take a blender and whip all the ingredients together except mint leaves.

Then, Serve chilled with some mint leaves on the top and relish.

Almond Milk Shake With Dates

If you are a fitness enthusiast who would like to enjoy a milkshake but is scared to intake sugar then this recipe is meant for you because it uses the dates’ sweetness as a natural sweetener.

Ingredients:-

½ cup de-seeded and chopped dates Chopped dry fruits 250 ml almond milk

Method:-

Take a blender and blend 1/2 cup of dates & milk together.

Now, pour into a glass and serve with the toppings of chopped nut

Coconutty Tangy Mix

This is the tangiest style of intaking coconut juice, the only downfall is it will make you want to take a trip by the beach.

Ingredients:-

60 ml coconut water 100 grams pineapple (peeled and chopped) 5-6 sprigs of mint Black salt as per the taste 2 teaspoon lemon juice 5-6 ice cubes Method:-

Take a blender and blend everything together (keep 3-4 mint sprigs aside for garnishing). Then, take a glass, squeeze in some lemon juice, fill it will ice and pour the juice over the icy rocks. Serve and relish.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.