4 Incredible Herbal Tea Recipes You Can Brew To Impress

If you have been incessantly craving fancy tea options but have been stuck at home and dealing with severe monsoon blues then we have the perfect herbal tea recipes to make you feel your best and help you destress.

Lemongrass, Tulsi and Rosemary Tea

This is perhaps the most amazing recipe to boost your immunity this season and has the most beautiful aroma.

Ingredients:-

2 cups water

1-inch ginger

4-6 tulsi leaves

1-inch lemongrass

2 sprigs of thyme

1 sprig of Rosemary

1 bay leaf

1/2 inch cinnamon stick

1/8 tsp giloy powder

1 tsp rose petals

Recipe:-

Bring all of the ingredients to a boil

Cover and let the flavour steep for 1 min

Serve hot

2. Detox Herbal Tea

If you have been munching on too many fritters this rainy season then this is the best way this is a great recipe to cleanse your body.

Ingredients:-

Water – 3 Cups

Holy Basil (tulsi leaves) – 6 sprigs

Sliced ginger- 1-inch ginger

Honey -To taste

Lemon – ½ slice

Recipe:-

Heat water on slow flame and add tulsi sprigs and ginger.

Let it boil slowly and reduce for some time.

Strain the liquid into two cups and add honey and lemon to taste.

3. Herbal Peace Tea

This is literally the fanciest yet the most healthy recipe that one can come across, do not forget to take out your beautiful victorian cup set for this one.

Ingredients:-

1 tsp Lemon Balm

1 tsp Lavender (Dried)

1 tsp Chamomile (Dried)

Recipe:-

Combine all the herbs in a large jar or glass teapot

Add boiling water and steep for 5-10 minutes

Strain and serve hot

4. Heral Cleanser Tea

If you are suffering from a bad cold this monsoon and need something to keep yourself warm then this can be your absolute go-to friend.

Ingredients:-

Water – 4 Cups

Peppercorns – 1/2 Teaspoon

Ginger- 1-inch ginger

Whole Coriander seeds – 1 Teaspoon

Jaggery – 3 Teaspoon ( as per liking)

Recipe:-

Heat water on slow flame and add peppercorns, ginger and coriander seeds and Jaggery.

Let it boil slowly and reduce for some time.

Strain the liquid into two cups and enjoy your drink.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.