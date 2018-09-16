Beer Ramen: Here’s Everything You Want to Know About the Latest Food Fad

Imagine ordering a bowl of your favorite Japanese nosh, Ramen, and the waiter serves you a beer stein filled with dunked ramen and chilled bonito broth.Yes, you’ve read that right. Yuu Japanese Tapas, a Japanese Restaurant in British Columbia Canada does just that.There is more to it. Beer Ramen will probably not get you sloshed because this dish only looks like beer while it’s something else in reality. We must admit, however unusual the trend is but the resemblance is just uncanny.In an interview with The Insider, the proprietor spoke about how the heat wave was the inspiration behind this whole food fad.“We had a very hot summer in Vancouver, then one day I thought of having an icy cold beer. And the next thing I thought was why not Beer Ramen?” said the owner, Yuu Japanese Tapas.Now, let’s find out how this fun food item took its form. The foam topped on the Ramen is nothing but egg whites, and gelatin and the chilled broth gives it a beer like appearance is because of bonito flakes. What makes it more scrumptious is that you can team it up with veggies and fried chicken.A perfect drink, oops we mean dish, to drop the temperature during summers.Check out how the Instagram-verse is going berserk with this all new bizarre food trend.​