Benefits And Side-effects of Garam Masala

Garam masala is an essential spice mix for adding flavour to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. It is an integral part of most Indian dishes. A bit of garam masala when put in the end could accentuate the taste of any dish. But did you know that this staple of Indian kitchens has a host of benefits and some side effects too? Here’s everything you need to know about the most loved ingredient in our cuisine.

Health benefits of garam masala

For cold and cough: As the weather gradually gets colder, it is common to have cold and cough. Ingredients like clove, black pepper and cinnamon can be used to cure such ailments instantly.

Improve digestion: In the monsoon, people mostly crave crunchy food like pakodas, papads, and bhaturas. While, it is normal for the digestive system to deteriorate. Hot spices can be used to overcome the problem of digestion.

Pain and swelling: The spices used in garam masala spices have anti-inflammatory properties. They can play a crucial role in reducing pain and swelling.

For diabetes: The presence of cumin and other ingredients in food is healthy for diabetic patients. It is an active anti-diabetic agent.

Antioxidants: Garam masala is full of antioxidants that help in preventing skin problems.

Disadvantages of garam masala

As everybody knows garam masala is mostly beneficial but sometimes it can also cause harm. The excessive and continuous consumption of garam masala may lead to problems such as piles, heartburn, acidity, and stomach burn.

(The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before using this at home)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here